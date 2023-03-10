VALDOSTA — Three women-led organizations collaborated to display resources for women and girls.
To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Valdosta State University’s American Association of University Women and Valdosta Junior Women’s Club hosted an “It’s All About Her” Resource Fair.
Candice Arnold, VJWC president, said, “The resource fair is a great way for the community to support women in all aspects of their lives, whether outreach or volunteer services. We are all here to make the community a great place.”
Rosetta Coyne, AAUW president, said, “This is the best combination of women in leadership and job-related resources.”
Coyne said the event is a great opportunity for networking and sharing resources to help the community.
The fair was held Thursday, March 9, the day after International Women’s Day (March 8), to provide information on agencies, organizations, businesses and companies that provide services and are open to women and girls.
Attorney Karla Walker, NCNW president, said, “This is a wonderful time of fellowship and a perfect month to celebrate all things women.”
The event brought more than 100 attendees with more than 30 businesses and organizations to Mathis City Auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.