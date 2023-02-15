VALDOSTA – In honor of National Women’s Month, National Council of Negro Women, Valdosta State University’s American Association of University Women and Valdosta Junior Women’s Club are collaborating to host a resource fair for women and girls of all ages.
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Mathis City Auditorium, organizers said in a statement.
The event will include information on agencies, organizations, small and large businesses and companies that provide services, employment, volunteer opportunities and are open to women and girls.
Any business, organization or informational agency that provides services, opportunities, employs or recruits women and girls, and interested in participating in the event/setting up a booth/table, forward contact information to barblake0602@icloud.com by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Organizers are also seeking membership, service and volunteer organizations.
Set-up fee is a $10 Donation (optional), due the evening of the event, to help pay for dinner, organizers said, adding the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (229) 460-9019.
