VALDOSTA – In honor of National Women’s Month, National Council of Negro Women, Valdosta State University’s American Association of University Women and Valdosta Junior Women’s Club are collaborating to host a Resource Fair for women and girls of all ages.
The fair is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., organizers said in a statement.
The event will include information on agencies, organizations, small (and large) businesses and companies that provide services and are open to women and girls.
If a business, organization or informational agency that provides services, opportunities, employs or recruits women (and girls), and is interested in participating in the event/setting up a booth/table, forward contact information to brblake0602@gmail.com by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Organizers are also seeking membership, service and volunteer organizations.
Set-up fee is a $10 donation (optional) – due the evening of the event – to help pay for dinner, organizers said.
The event is free and open to girls and women of all ages.
Questions? Additional information? Call (229) 460-9019.
