ATLANTA — More than 190,000 inactive voters could be purged from Georgia’s registered voters list this year.
According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, 191,473 voter records previously placed into “inactive status” based on returned voter mail or from the National Change of Address list will be removed from the state’s voter rolls if no response to a mailed notice is received.
Raffensperger said the purge is part of routine and legal requirements to update Georgia’s voter records as part of the non-election year list-maintenance process.
So far this year, 75,676 records have been canceled due to death or an out of state move, according to a news release from Raffensperger’s office.
Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation and list maintenance efforts like this ensure the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said.
Georgia law allows the removal of voter registration records that have been in an “inactive” status for two general elections and citizens have failed to update their records within that time.
Voters who receive the notices and want to remain on Georgia’s voter rolls should contact their county voter registration office within 30 days of receipt of the notice to update their voter registration information.
Georgians can check their voter registration status using My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
A change of registration or an update of contact information can be also made on the My Voter Page website.
Georgians can also register to vote in-person, by mail, at the Department of Driver Services or through Online Voter Registration.
