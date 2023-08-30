VALDOSTA – Dozens of South Georgia residents have posted messages of downed trees, damaged and destroyed houses and vehicles, while numerous roads throughout Valdosta and Lowndes County remain blocked Wednesday afternoon in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
"Many roads are impassable due to flooding, debris and down power lines," according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday afternoon. "The recovery efforts are underway but the damage is vast. We are asking that all citizens shelter in place until weather conditions improve."
Downed trees and lines were causing detours for the few people on roadways from smaller side streets to police and emergency personnel cordoning off larger roads.
Several people reported trees falling onto or into their homes. Some social media posts showed South Georgia houses damaged from the roof down from toppled trees while others reported damage from the floor up from unmoored root systems.
Widespread power outages were reported in several areas of the city and county, by both Georgia Power and Colquitt EMC.
