VALDOSTA – Kona Ice of Lowndes has been cooling down South Georgia for four years.
The local mobile shaved ice truck, which serves Valdosta and surrounding areas, celebrated its anniversary May 27 and has kept its purpose the same.
"We established our franchise as a way to give back to the community because we always have wanted to give back to the place we have called home for almost 20 years," said Russell Hassenstab, who owns the business with his wife, Brenda Hassenstab. "We decided that the best way to give back would be to start a Kona Ice franchise here to deliver smiles one cup at a time."
When Kona Ice of Lowndes was created, it began with one truck. Business picked up, so owners bought a second truck and kiosk within the first year. In November 2020, a third truck came along.
"We were blessed enough to bring the third truck into the streets of Lowndes County," Brenda Hassenstab said. "We will continue to do all we can for the community, and then some."
Kona Ice serves various shaved ice options and has dye-free and sugar-free flavors.
Flavors available by request include: daiquiri, banana, creamsicle, raspberry colada, strawberry banana, wedding cake, root beer, fuzzy navel, green apple, black cherry, rock and roll and goobajooba.
Sitting on the truck's colorful exterior is the Flavorwave, where people can add their own flavors to their shaved ice. Options are blue raspberry, monster mango, ninja cherry, grape, island rush, lucky lime, orange, pina colada, strawberry'd treasure, tiger's blood, french vanilla and watermelon wave. Sour shots and sweet cream drizzles can be added at additional costs.
Krafted gourmet shaved ice is also offered in flavors such as caramel macchiato, pineapple cream, wildberry honey, bourbon black cherry vanilla, coconut lime, rose petal lemonade, aprium rose sangria, cosmopolitan, lavender lemonade, tamarind, blackberry mojito, Mai Tai, passion fruit, watermelon mint, blueberry acai and white wine spritzer.
"We use Vita Blend or Fruit First, which Smart Snack approved, in the making of our base to cut down the sugar content," Russell Hassenstab said. "We strive to make sure everyone can receive the Kona Ice experience no matter their dietary restrictions."
As a result of the pandemic, owners added Microshield 360 and Spoon Spouts to the trucks in consideration of customer safety.
"This helped us go into neighborhoods with other local food trucks including Rico's Tacos, Hibachi Highway, Big Nick's, The Mix, T's Treats, The Shrimp Box and many more while keeping safety a priority," Russell Hassenstab said.
Throughout the years, Kona Ice of Lowndes has participated in various community service activities.
According to owners, the business partnered with Badcock of Valdosta to assist the community of Port St. Joe, Fla., when Hurricane Michael hit in October 2018. Kona Ice delivered a trailer of supplies and gave away 650 Kona cups to people who lost everything, owners said.
Brenda Hassenstab said that moment was the most memorable for her in Kona Ice's four years.
"We gave out so many Konas that day, and the joy that filled us all made us forget about the devastation just for a little while," she said.
Other community service activities include initiating the Super Student Good Character Rewards program while funding the schools' Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program and donating free Konas to first-responders as an act of gratitude, owners said.
The Super Student Good Character Rewards program allows schools to select six students in good standing to get a free refillable cup, certificate and T-shirt once chosen from Kona Ice. The business visits schools once monthly, Brenda Hassenstab said.
"We hope to get into as many schools and events as possible so we can continue to bring the joy of getting a Kona to all," she said.
Kona Ice has built relationships with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority, Wild Adventures Theme Park and the Boys and Girls Club.
"It gives us a warm and joyful feeling in our hearts knowing we can make a difference in our community and gives us the drive to do what we do, and then some," Russell Hassenstab said. "If it wasn't for our community supporting us, we would not be able to do what we do and love. We love all of our customers and enjoy the interactions with them no matter the situation."
He added that Kona Ice wishes to be "a ray of sunshine in the times of darkness."
"You never know what people are going through, and if we can make a difference by giving them a great experience through a cup of shaved ice, then we will do our best to cheer them up," he said.
His most memorable moments come when the bright, colorful truck pulls into the parking lot of a school or a daycare facility. He said he enjoys seeing people dancing and jumping up and down.
The Kona Ice truck can make appearances at fundraisers, birthday parties, schools, daycares, churches, corporate events, festivals and sporting events.
Brenda Hassenstab said more trucks will be added, if necessary, to keep up with the demand of Lowndes County and surrounding areas.
Visit facebook.com/KonaIceLowndes for more information. Kona Ice is also on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.