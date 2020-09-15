VALDOSTA – Interstate 75 south lane closures began Monday night and are scheduled to continue until Saturday morning, according to the city.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is responsible for the lane closures, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
Lanes near Exit 5/State Route 376/Lakes Boulevard on I-75 will be closed from 7 p.m. nightly until 7 a.m. the following day, according to the city.
Work on the Exit 5 South on-ramp will be completed during the day, city officials stated, adding the ramp will still be available to traffic.
Maintenance is scheduled to end Saturday, Sept. 19.
On Tuesday, GDOT closed the I-75 on-ramp near Exit 16/U.S. 84/S.R.38/West Hill Avenue, according to the city. The ramp closed at 8:45 a.m. for repairing and the estimated work time is four hours, according to the city.
A detour to I-75 is available by heading to Exit 18/S.R. 133/St. Augustine Road and south to Exit 13/Old Clyattville Road, city officials stated.
The city asks anyone with questions to contact the state transportation department.
