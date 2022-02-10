Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 71F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 1:41 am
VALDOSTA — Exit 22 off I-75 is temporarily blocked to southbound traffic.
A motorist reported that it appears a tractor trailer has overturned on the off ramp and deputies are on the scene.
This is a developing story.
