VALDOSTA — Due to predicted inclement weather conditions from Hurricane Idalia schools across the region are announcing closures. The schools listed below have made an official statements regarding closings. More schools are predicted to make closure announcements.
School Closures
Community Christian Academy in Adel, Wednesday, Aug. 30. Open Thursday, Aug. 31.
Valwood School, Wednesday, Aug. 30. Open Thursday, Aug. 31.
Valdosta City Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30. School officials will announce closure decisions regarding the remainder of the week after assessing impact on Wednesday.
St. John Catholic School, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Lowndes County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30. School officials will announce closure decisions regarding the remainder of the week after assessing impact on Wednesday.
Lanier County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Scintilla Charter Academy, Wednesday, Aug. 30. School officials plan to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31 but will reevaluate after reviewing impact on Wednesday.
Brooks County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Open Bible Christian School, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Georgia Christian School, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Berrien County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Echols County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30. Open Thursday, Aug. 31.
Cook County Schools, Wednesday, Aug. 30. Open Thursday, Aug. 31.
Valdosta State University, Wednesday, Aug. 30. During the closure, only essential personnel and residents of campus housing are allowed on campus. University officials plan to reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 31.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, Wednesday, Aug. 30. College officials said plans are to reopen as normal on Thursday, August 31, but they will reevaluate conditions. Any possible closure announcements will be shared at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
This is a running list and it will be updated as more schools make announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.