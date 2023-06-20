Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.