VALDOSTA – Minnie Pearl Asbell Hunnewell will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 16.
Hunnewell was born in 1922 near Morven, Brooks County, family said in a statement. She was married to Charlie William Hunnewell Sr. Her parents were William McKinley Asbell Jr. and Mattie Pearl Flowers Asbell.
Her oldest child, Bobbie, passed away in 2019.
Her children and their spouses include Eddie (Ernestine), Charles (Nancy), Ellen Faye Barnes, George (Robin) and C.W. (Reynia). She has 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
