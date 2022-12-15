VALDOSTA — Dr. Alvin Hudson has been named Valdosta City Schools interim superintendent.
With the imminent retirement of Superintendent Dr. William Todd Cason, the Valdosta Board of Education appointed Hudson as the interim school superintendent. Cason is scheduled to retire Dec. 31.
Hudson has been with VCS for 32 years. He began his career as a teacher at Southeast Elementary School in 1990. Teaching at Valdosta Junior High School in 1993 and was promoted to assistant principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School when it opened in the fall of 1994, school officials said.
He spent four years in that role before being promoted to principal of Newbern Middle School.
Hudson served as principal of Newbern for three years before moving to Southeast Elementary as principal in the summer of 2001. He spent nine years at Southeast before being promoted in 2010 as assistant superintendent of operations.
In 2019, his title was updated to deputy superintendent of finance and operations.
Hudson served as interim superintendent with the retirement of Superintendent E. Martin Roesch in May 2015.
“I am humbled and honored that the board has enough confidence in me to serve a second term as interim superintendent,” Hudson said. “As I assume this role, my goal is to keep the pace of our previous superintendent, Dr. Cason, focusing on safety and increasing student achievement.”
Hudson received a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education in 1989 from Valdosta State and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, along with a specialist degree in educational leadership from Albany State University, and his doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
His wife, Karen, is a kindergarten teacher at W.G. Nunn Elementary School and he has two sons, Jalen and Jordan.
“As I serve in this role, I want to convey a consistent message from our board room, to our classrooms, and into our families living rooms. I look forward to working with the district and community.”
The board will move forward in the superintendent process to fill the role permanently for the 2023-24 school year.
