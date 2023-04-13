VALDOSTA – Residents near Howell Road were left disappointed again in light of the county’s approval of an addiction recovery facility coming to the area, in yet another split 3-2 decision.
Lowndes County Commission first heard the issue last June, when Brent Moore, founder of the faith-based recovery residency, petitioned the county to rezone 23 acres at 2193 Howell Road from Estate Agricultural to nonresidential plan development for the development of the transitional care facility.
The rezoning is necessary because transitional care facilities are not allowed in E-A zones.
The Planning Commission recommended denial in a 7-3 vote due to concerns of impact on the surrounding areas as well as finding it “inconsistent with the character area.”
Residents shared similar concerns, culminating in 11 opposition letters and 372 signatures against the development.
Michael Henderson, spokesperson for the opposition at the original meeting, expressed issues with public safety, lack of program oversight and the feasibility of recovery houses.
Commissioner Joyce Evans originally made a motion to deny the request, which Commissioner Demarcus Marshall seconded. Evans and Marshall voted to deny while Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker and Commissioner Clay Griner voted against denial. Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter cast the tiebreaking vote to defeat the motion, thus approving Redeemed Living’s request.
The original decision was met with angry outbursts from the crowd, causing James Rehberg of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to intervene and tell the residents to leave immediately.
Three months later, the board was forced to invalidate the original vote due to a lawsuit brought on by local business owner Jesse Bush, which found that the commissioners’ vote was in violation of Official Code of Georgia Annotated § 36-66-4(f), which stipulates that when a transitional care facility such as Redeemed Living is proposed, a public hearing must be held at least six months and not more than nine months prior to the date of final action on the zoning decision, and the Board of Commissioners did not observe the requirements by making an immediate decision.
The commissioners were also found in violation of the Unified Land Development Code and Georgia statute by not allowing either side to speak for more than seven minutes when the statute allows both opposition and support to speak for 10 minutes.
Slaughter took full responsibility for the errors during the vote invalidation.
This time around, commissioners allowed opposition and support 10 minutes each to speak, with an additional two minutes for any rebuttals.
Savannah Baker was the first to speak for the opposition, questioning the legality of the petition, saying she feels it classifies as spot-zoning.
“We as a community have already stressed our many concerns numerous times, provided over 500 signatures and letters in opposition to this and provided many facts and statistics on a facility of this measure," she said. "As representatives for a citizen in your community, we feel this rezoning would be unlawful and incomplete.”
Blake Howell pleaded for commissioners to listen to their constituents and protect the character of the area and preserve the community’s assets and investments.
Moore spoke in favor of his petition, dispelling rumors that the site would lack oversight and would house dangerous individuals.
He said it is a board-certified residential program, which is the Georgia Association of Recovering Residents, which means following set procedures, passing inspections, ensuring it's not charging money to make money.
He added residents undergo background checks and no one with a history of violence or sexually related charges will be admitted.
During the rebuttals, Baker and Howell clarified they find Moore’s intention to be noble but they would prefer the facility be in a different location.
Before holding the revote, Commissioner Scottie Orenstein asked Moore about any incidents involving law enforcement at the facility’s current location at Park Avenue. Moore confirmed there had been one incident in the three years located there.
Commissioner Marshall asked the county attorney if there are any legal concerns with notice and he confirmed there are none.
In a near play-by-play of the original vote, Griner made a motion to approve Moore’s request, seconded by Wisenbaker. Orenstein joined Griner and Wisenbaker in their votes to approve. Marshall and Evans voted to deny.
