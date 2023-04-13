Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.