VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet noon Monday, Jan. 23, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St., authority representatives said in a statement.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 9:52 am
