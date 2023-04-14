A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 12:26 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold its annual meeting, noon Monday, April 17, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St.
