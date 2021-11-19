VALDOSTA – Nearly 300 Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West residents celebrated Thanksgiving early.
Valdosta Housing Authority hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday.
Angela Greer, resident opportunities and self-sufficiency coordinator for VHA, said due to COVID-19, it was a pickup event versus the annual dine-in experience.
VHA staff prepared plates with drinks to give residents at the door.
Deborah White, VHA board member, delivered Thanksgiving plates to senior residents.
Cynthia & Aaron's Catering & Things catered the Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and ham smoked by Big Nick’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.