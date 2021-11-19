thanksgiving

Submitted Photo

Debbie White, Marilyn Orr, Angela Greer and Katandra Durden at the Valdosta Housing Authority's annual Thanksgiving dinner at Hudson Dockett. 

VALDOSTA – Nearly 300 Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West residents celebrated Thanksgiving early.

Valdosta Housing Authority hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday.

Angela Greer, resident opportunities and self-sufficiency coordinator for VHA, said due to COVID-19, it was a pickup event versus the annual dine-in experience.

VHA staff prepared plates with drinks to give residents at the door.

Deborah White, VHA board member, delivered Thanksgiving plates to senior residents.

Cynthia & Aaron's Catering & Things catered the Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and ham smoked by Big Nick’s.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you