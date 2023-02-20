Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 1:05 pm
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Housing Authority board of commissioners is scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Valdosta Housing Authority Central Office, 610 E. Ann St., board representatives said in a statement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.