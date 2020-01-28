VALDOSTA – One person was left without a home Monday night following a residential fire.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire at 608 McDougal St., city officials said.
"The first fire unit arrived within five minutes and reported smoke and flames coming from the roof," according to a statement from the City of Valdosta. "Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire."
The resident had noticed the fire in the ceiling and had left the house prior to firefighters arriving at the scene, city officials said. The resident was displaced but no injuries were reported.
"The cause of the fire was determined to be the use of nonfunctional fireplace," city officials said. "There was a total of 16 VFD personnel on scene."
