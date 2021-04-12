VALDOSTA – In observance of National Healthcare Decisions Week, April 11-17, a local hospice is conducting outreach to urge residents to prepare for critical health care choices.
The Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House advise people to write down their wishes for family members who have to make crucial health care decisions on their behalf.
These choices include when a person would like to be taken off of life support should they be put on it.
"We find a lot of the time that patients come into our care and don't have any of that advanced directive, a living will or a five wishes (packet)," said Lindsey Rogers, hospice senior marketing specialist.
A person not having written wishes could possibly cause a burden on the family when the time comes to make a decision, she said.
For example, if a person is in a coma after a car accident and cannot speak for themselves, the family is left to figure out if they are making correct decisions and choices that the person would want them to make, Rogers said.
"We're just trying to encourage everyone to help their loved ones (and) themselves," she said. "Let somebody know exactly what you want, and we encourage it at any age."
Rogers said making health care choices at an early stage allows time for thinking and research prior to the onset of a chronic or end-stage illness.
The hospice offers a five-wishes booklet that takes a person step-by-step through various wishes that occur if he or she cannot speak for themselves.
The booklet can also be purchased via fivewishes.org.
Rogers offered aarp.org and nhpco.org as resources where people can locate more information about advanced directives.
Contact the Hospice of South Georgia, (229) 433-7000 or hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org, for information about comfort care.
