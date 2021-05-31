VALDOSTA – Guests at the American Legion's Memorial Day observance were reminded of the roots of their freedom.
Seated in Sunset Hills Cemetery Monday, they were asked to loudly and proudly say the names of military servicemen they personally knew who have died.
"That's where your freedom comes from," said Phil Youngblood, past commander of the American Legion Post 13.
Col. Russell P. Cook, commander of Moody Air Force Base's 23rd Wing, was the keynote speaker for the event.
During his speech, he listed names of Moody airmen who were killed in action.
"Our nation is free because of these brave men and women who voluntarily chose to serve and risk their lives," Cook said. "There are no words to describe the pain of a parent who's lost a child, a spouse who lost their other half, a child who must grow up without their mother or father or simply a deep loss felt by those left behind."
He urged people to join the nation in a pause at 3 p.m. Monday as a display of gratitude and appreciation for military members who've died.
Other special guests who spoke were Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan, Lowndes County Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, former Georgia state Senator Ellis Black and Georgia State Rep. John LaHood.
Marshall, a former Marine and Army soldier, reflected on his military days.
"We need to support our military. We need to support our troops. We need to trust the intel," he said.
"Today, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. They did their best, but we, ourselves as citizens, have a role to do. ... We're trying to speak and treat everyone like we want to be treated."
Marshall said people should be able to agree and disagree on certain things.
Black said people should stand with the men and women who wear a military uniform.
Sunday, legionnaires and community members placed American flags on the graves of veterans in Sunset Hills.
"Look at the flags," Youngblood said. "Remember the names. They are where your freedom comes from."
Following a benediction, a 21-gun salute from the 62nd Georgia Re-Enactors occurred and "Taps" was played by Lanier County High School band director Matt Elder.
