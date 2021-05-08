HAHIRA – Hahira has been named an Accredited Main Street America city, making the town a Classic Main Street program for the first time, according to state officials.
The accreditation became effective March 1 and will be in effect for one year, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Office of Downtown Development and Georgia Main Streets.
DCA representatives plan to attend the Hahira City Council’s June or July meeting to recognize Hahira Main Street’s “impact and contributions to the state,” according to the statement.
The city will receive a complementary designation plaque, according to the statement.
“To be an accredited Main Street America city means that Hahira is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 communities,” said Jennifer Price, Hahira Main Street director.
Hahira Main Street services Downtown Hahira.
Price added it is mandatory for all accredited Main Street programs to meet the “National Accreditation Standards of Performance as outlined by the National Main Street Center.”
She said the city has been targeting state recognition since the birth of Hahira Main Street in 2018.
City officials partnered with the Downtown Development Authority, the Main Street board of directors and the community to implement program standards, Price said.
Gaining accreditation connects Hahira to resources such as a discounted rate for technical assistance provided by the DCA Downtown Development and Georgia Main Street office and access to funding and grants from the National Main Street Center, the DCA statement reads.
The city can also receive a discounted rate for training opportunities provided by Georgia Main Street, a special low-interest rate on eligible projects for DCA’s Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund, access to the annual community impact report and use of the state’s proprietary reporting system, the DCA statement reads.
“These program incentives will proffer investment opportunities that will be a direct benefit to the Hahira community,” Price said, referring to the access to grants, funding and low-interest loans.
According to the DCA statement, Hahira is among 82 communities statewide to receive this state honor.
DCA stated in the release that all of the cities “have each proven their commitment to the Main Street approach and preservation-based economic development.”
Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, who said he has lived in the town most of his life, said the economy has changed since his younger days.
The downtown area offers specialty shops selling clothing, home decor and gifts. Downtown Hahira also has restaurants, professional offices and a fitness center.
Cain noted that a local businessman has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars investing and redeveloping one of the largest downtown buildings.
“Across the street, our council wanted a place where citizens could gather in the center of the city,” he said, “so that is why we have developed Hahira Square for events, green space and general recreation. We did not have this in the center of town when I was younger.”
Hahira City Manager Jonathan Sumner said city officials have spent 15 years working to support local businesses by sponsoring events that attracts residents to the area.
“Hahira has always had a downtown program in some form over these years, and there are currently great opportunities to spend a morning or an afternoon browsing to see what makes our city special,” he said.
Cain said talks of downtown expansions came after the city was awarded $1 million from the Georgia Department of Transportation in 2019.
Impacted areas include Newsome Street to Interstate 75, he said.
“Plans call for street lamps, benches and sidewalks along this stretch, formally joining our downtown to our interchange commercial area,” Cain said.
“Masterplanning of our Hahira Square will continue north to encompass the entire five acres, from Main Street to West Stanfill Street. Elements of these new areas will include a pond, more downtown parking and a new city hall.”
Visit hahiraga.gov for more information about Hahira Main Street.
