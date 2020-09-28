VALDOSTA – With Election Day and early voting only weeks away, volunteers hit the pavement Saturday to register residents to vote.
The group also informed people how to complete the 2020 census.
When Leaders Meet partnered with the Valdosta Housing Authority for the voter registration drive held in the Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett residences.
More than 30 volunteers from various organizations, families and prominent community figures canvased door to door with informative literature and personal protective equipment in their hands.
The donated PPE, which included masks, was given to people who needed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers asked the question that usually floats around during an election year.
“Are you registered to vote?” they asked.
Some people said “yes.” Some said “no." A few of the ones who responded “no” were receptive to learn more about the process.
Absentee ballots and voter registration applications were available to anyone who needed them.
Organizers said the concept of the drive began with an email, a conversation that led to Adrian Rivers, When Leaders Meet founder, joining forces with Angela Greer, residential services coordinator for the housing authority, to spearhead the event.
Rivers said the drive was held in Ora Lee West and Hudson Dockett because the two areas are what he characterizes as “hard to count” locations.
“These areas are marginalized, under-counted areas,” he said. “When Leaders Meet, we work to target under-counted and even underserved areas, and we knew that this was our area that we needed to target which is why we went on both sides of town.”
Greer emphasized people should vote because their voices matter. She said voting is essential because it leads to necessary changes.
Rivers said he believes the 2020 election is significant and he urges residents to remember local ballots, as well as who’s on the presidential ticket.
Greer shared Rivers’ sentiment.
“If you can make a change locally, then you can make a change nationally,” she said. “I think that’s something that we really need to help people to understand.”
Including the census in the voter registration drive was key because it affects the next 10 years, Rivers said.
“We know that there are some people who are not going to go and get counted,” he said. “They’re not going to go and get registered. This is to bring it to them.”
Door hangers with a phone number and web address for the census were given to residents.
The Valdosta Housing Authority set up a station at the Robert Jenkins Community Center in Hudson Dockett where people can fill out the census and get counted.
Members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Black Voters Matter volunteered for the drive.
Volunteers included attorney Karla Walker, Dr. Alvin Payton Jr., Kathryn Grant, director of state affairs for Campaign To Keep Guns Off Campus, and H. DeWayne and Amanda Johnson, founders of BridgeBuilder Education and Investments.
“I think that it’s powerful to see organizations coming together to help our community,” Greer said.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election is Oct. 5.
