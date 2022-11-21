VALDOSTA — Stacy Campbell cried tears of joy as she and her family blessed their new Habitat for Humanity home.
Friends, family, co-workers, volunteers and community leaders gathered at the blessing of the home for Campbell and her four children, Christian, Alexis, Tyrek and Christopher.
The Campbell family will be set to move into their new home just in time to celebrate the holidays.
Campbell said, “I am so thankful to everyone for everything. Especially the support of Habitat for Humanity, Ms. Nuala, my manager, Selena Brady, and my family for pushing me.”
She presented a boutique of flowers to Sister Nuala Mulleady, director of the St. Francis Center, for her dedication to working diligently to oversee the success of the Habitat for Humanity project.
Following remarks from Mayor Scott James Matheson and Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody, the Campbell home and family were blessed.
Bishop Stephen D. Parkes of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah performed the holy blessing of the home, along with readings by Deacon Columbus Carter and Enrique Torres.
“The first book of the Bible tells us that God did not create us individually but he created us in community and this is an expression of beautiful community,” Parkes said. “When I look at the green color I see new life and this will bring new life to your home and your family.”
Campbell said she chose the color green because it reminds her of the home she grew up when she was 9, before the passing of her mom.
Mike Bourgoin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said,“What is truly shown here today is the spirit of helping someone that needs a hand up and the hard work of Ms. Stacy for the hard work of earning this nice house.”
Housewarming gifts were presented to the Campbell family from St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, St. Francis Center, Habitat for Humanity Restore, Valdosta Garden Club and her family.
The Habitat for Humanity Home was sponsored by St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church and St. Francis Center Center, with volunteers from various community organizations, individuals and families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.