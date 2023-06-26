ATLANTA — The Georgia Pharmacy Association board of directors elected Joe Ed Holt, RPh, of Valdosta as president elect.
His installation was officiated at the Georgia Pharmacy Convention on June 17, board representatives said. He replaces Jonathan Sinyard as GPhA president.
Holt is a 1992 graduate of the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. He serves Valdosta, where he is a clinical manager at Pruitt Health.
“Holt has a long history of leadership, advocacy and giving back to pharmacy in Georgia,” board members said.
He holds positions as a Georgia Pharmacy Foundation board member, as well as chair of GPhF’s mental health initiative: PharmWell. He was a graduate of the 2017 Leadership GPhA Class.
In the past, Holt has served two terms as region president of GPhA Region 2, winning the Mal T. Anderson Region President award in 2018.
His other notable roles include serving terms on the Wiregrass Pharmacy Tech advisory board, the Valdosta First United Church council and the South Georgia Chrysalis Board of Directors.
“Joe Ed Holt has inspired many by his story and dedication to fighting addiction in the pharmacy profession,” board members said. “Read more about his journey in the February/March 2021 issue of the Georgia Pharmacy Journal.”
When prompted about how he feels in his new position in GPhA Leadership, Holt said, “It is an honor for me to be the president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association. GPhA has a track record of fighting for and bolstering the profession of pharmacy in the State of Georgia regardless of practice setting. I am committed to making sure the work will continue.”
Colleagues of Holt’s have described him as “a man with a heart of gold.”
Raised in Adel Georgia, Holt grew up in a health care environment.
His father, Dr. Edward Holt, was a pharmacist who later went to med school and came back to Adel to serve his community.
Currently, Holt resides in Valdosta with his wife, Erin. He has three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.