“Be still, and know that I am God;
I will be exalted among the nations,
I will be exalted in the earth! ”
– Psalm 46:10 (NKJV)
To write that Psalm 46:10 is my favorite verse comes at no surprise to those who know me. I like calm, quiet reflection and stillness – it’s my default setting. Too much noise frustrates me. My loved ones say this is a bit overstated; over-written even. Yet deep truths often are.
My niece gave me a mug and a journal that she designed around Psalm 46:10. Just for me. She’s so kind. She even included a lovely seaside scene. Southerners like me call it “the beach.” My niece knows I love the beach which is another over-written deep truth. But she doesn’t know that I’ve also been gifted with a little red book titled, “A Meditative Journey Through the Book of Psalms.” A thoughtful friend, who has taught me so much about discernment and prayer, gave it to me.
Life with a mug, journal and little red book invites me to be still all the more. Quiet time with God is essential but it’s good that spring is once more showing its lovely face. The winter months, even in the South, beg me to stay too still. And, more often than not, I do.
In that vein, the author of the little red book, Dr. Timothy Tennet, encourages me to ponder with clarity the whole of Psalm 46. As I do, the earth gives way. The mountains fall into the heart of the sea. The psalm is written from a deep place of turbulence. Not a peaceful beach scene at all.
My imagination travels to the scene in Mark 4:39 where Jesus speaks to the turbulent sea waters and commands them to “be still.” And, of course, they do. The author reminds me that Psalm 46 is the basis of the hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” penned by Martin Luther, the great reformer of the faith who lived centuries ago.
The hymn and the psalm remind me that, no matter what, God is indeed God. My help, refuge and strength is found in God alone. This is a deep truth that’s most worthy of all my over-writing.
All to say, I’m pondering Psalm 46:10 anew. Since God is indeed God, may I continually be aware of the Holy Spirit within me. Not just in the still and quiet places where I am comfortable and content but in those turbulent places where sin brings noise, frustration, strife and division.
Finding such places isn’t difficult and I want to be so led by the power of God’s peaceful presence, that stillness overturns the turbulence wherever it erupts about me.
Life with a mug, journal and little red book makes me think it might just be possible. Let it be, Lord – and, thank you.
Becky Hitchcock is a resident of Valdosta.
