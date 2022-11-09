Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House Project Phase I completed photo

The Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House is progressing with phase one now completed.

VALDOSTA – Phase II of the Wisenbaker-Wells-Roberts House renovation begins this month, organizers said in a statement.

The projected cost is $100,000, with almost $40,000 already committed, organizers said.

The Valdosta Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has partnered with Kellerman Construction and J. Glenn Gregory & Associates Architects and "is restoring this magnificent property at an estimated cost of just over $526,000," organizers said.

Phase I was completed on Sept. 13, costing about $95,000, organizers said.

Updates are detailed on ValdostaHeritageFoundation.org and social media.

