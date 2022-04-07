Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed

 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, seen in the AP file photo, has confirmed by the U.S. Senate and will be the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. 

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the first Black female U.S. Supreme Court Justice by the U.S. Senate. This is a developing story that will be updated. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you