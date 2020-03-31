HAHIRA – The Department of Transportation has closed a bridge until a barrier wall can be repaired, according to county officials Tuesday afternoon.
The barrier wall broke due to a tree falling, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
Dukes said the public works officials was en route around 5 p.m. Tuesday to close the bridge.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAHIRA – A downed tree on Highway 41 South between Chancy Drive and Bethany are the cause of traffic rerouting, according to an online posting made by city police.
Authorities urge finding an alternate route if having to travel to Valdosta from Hahira, the posting read.
