HAHIRA – When Hahira Police Cpl. Todd Pitchford is responding to a call, he is never alone.
Beside him is his sidekick, his canine companion, 6-year-old Rojo.
Rojo, a long-haired German shepherd trained to detect narcotics, ensures the safety of Pitchford while the officer ensures the safety of others.
“He goes just about everywhere I go, even off-duty,” Pitchford said.
Rojo came to the Hahira Police Department in January 2018.
He is trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA and LSD, but aside from sniffing out drugs, Rojo is trained for tracking and patrol work.
“He gets us drug cases all the time on the interstate,” said Pitchford, who’s a member of the department’s interstate team.
The veteran officer established the department’s K-9 unit making Rojo Hahira’s first police dog.
“To work K-9, you got to love the dog, and you got to love the training,” Pitchford said in a previous interview.
Rojo underwent months of preparation for his daily work duties. He completes biweekly training with police dogs from other local departments.
It takes at least six weeks to train a dog to alert on various narcotics odors, said Pitchford, who has also trained police dogs for the Valdosta Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
When Rojo alerts, or sits, he pinpoints the exact location of narcotics on the scene. Rojo has been instrumental in helping the department locate incoming marijuana.
Hahira police were notified by a retired California sheriff that five pounds of marijuana were being mailed to Hahira in a box, Pitchford said in a past interview with The Valdosta Daily Times.
To contain the smell, suspects placed the marijuana in plastic bags that were triple vacuum-sealed. Dryer sheets were stuffed in the shipment, as well.
“We got the information (and) put the dog on it,” Pitchford said. “We were behind the post office. I let him out of the car, and he sniffed the air, ran right up, jumped up on the thing and sniffed it out. So he smelled it immediately.”
Rojo has also tracked a hit-and-run suspect in the woods. The suspect had fled from the scene, according to police officials.
Rojo and the HPD tracked the suspect about a quarter-mile out from the scene.
“We were in the woods and Rojo made a turn and his ears went forward; his head came up, back down sniffing, sniffing, back up and (Rojo) started lunging and there the guy was,” Pitchford said.
The German shepherd helped police capture a suspected stalker seen on a doorbell camera.
Rojo has assisted other agencies, such as the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, with cases.
But he is more than a drug-sniffing, stalker-tracking dog.
Due to Rojo's social nature, Pitchford took him into schools last year to interact with students.
Without his canine companion by his side, Pitchford said his job would be extremely difficult.
Rojo not only protects the community and its police department, he protects his family at home.
“He’s very protective of not just me but my wife and kids, too,” Pitchford said.
Rojo will sleep in the middle of the hall while his family safely rests in their bedrooms at night, the officer said.
“He’s spoiled rotten,” Pitchford said.
When Rojo is not tasked with police duties, he’s in the K-9 car enjoying the air-conditioning.
“He gets whatever he wants,” Pitchford said. “He’s Rojo.”
