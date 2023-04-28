VALDOSTA – Geneva Lewis has lived with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major for a long time.
But, she admits, it's been a while.
Saturday, the internationally known violinist will revisit the work with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
"It’s one of the most beloved violin concertos for a reason," Lewis told The Valdosta Daily Times. "It’s really a joy to listen to and experience. Tchaikovsky is an absolute master of melody and this piece really delivers – sweeping, lyrical melodies in the first movement showcase some of the most beautiful characteristics of the violin. The melancholic second movement is inspired by Russian folk song and the third is filled with excitement and virtuosity."
Howard Hsu, Valdosta Symphony conductor and music director, said the work poses steep challenges for violinists.
"It demands absolute virtuosity to the point that the audience will be constantly amazed by what the soloist can do," Hsu said. "It was declared unplayable by the legendary violinist it was written for but now it's an audience favorite.
"Our guest soloist, Geneva Lewis, is a star on the rise. She has already won the Avery Fisher Career Grant, which is given only to the most promising young classical musicians. I can't wait to perform with her because I love seeing the audience reaction when they experience watching a world-class soloist."
Though the great Russian violinist Leopold Auer declared the concerto unplayable, Lewis was playing it in high school.
"It’s a piece that I’ve lived with for a long time and one that was always one of my very favorites to listen to growing up," she said. "I haven’t had the privilege of performing it in some years, since I was in high school, so I’m very much looking forward to the chance to revisit it this weekend.
"One of the challenges for me is simply the stamina required – it’s such a substantial piece, both in length and scope, so the ability to sustain energy and focus throughout has to be developed when preparing."
Lewis has been preparing for concerts and solos most of her life.
"After her solo debut at age 11 with the Pasadena Symphony, Geneva has gone on to perform with orchestras around the world, including recent and forthcoming appearances with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Auckland Philharmonia, Sarasota Orchestra, Pensacola Symphony, Augusta Symphony and Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra," according to a biography provided by the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
She rose to fame via chamber music as a member of the Lewis Family Trio, according to the bio. She performed with her siblings, Nathan on piano and Rochelle on cello. She later established the Callisto Trio, which received the Bronze Medal at the Fischoff Competition "as the youngest group to ever compete in the senior division finals."
Lewis said, "Both of those trios no longer play together, unfortunately – largely due to geographical challenges. I do still get the opportunity to perform with my brother sometimes, however. We have some recitals planned for next season together."
In terms of geography, Lewis was born in New Zealand but grew up in California. She lived in Boston while attending the New England Conservatory. She said she is currently living in Charleston, S.C.
"I do have some family still in New Zealand, although my immediate family lives in California," she said. "I recently had the opportunity to go back to New Zealand for the first time since I left in 2005, which was incredibly special and emotional."
While music has been her life, Lewis said she once considered another career option.
"When I was young, I was very enthusiastic about tennis as well and had dreams of trying to pursue it professionally," she said, "but it was always secondary to music."
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra performs "Heroic," featuring Weber's "Der Freischütz Overture," Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, featuring Geneva Lewis, violin, Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D Major “Titan,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. A pre-concert chat is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. More information, tickets: Visit www.valdostasymphony.org or call (229) 333-2150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.