VALDOSTA — Coming from the West Coast in recent months, Amy Britton decided to make Valdosta a new home for her youth therapeutic pony riding business.
Britton Family Farm’s Therapeutic Riding and Lessons with Minnie focuses on aiding children’s mental health in various ways.
Starting Out
Originally based in California, the company was established in January. A military spouse, her husband was stationed in the Golden State.
Minnie, Britton’s rescue pony, is a star of the therapeutic riding and lessons business.
“Minnie’s story really helps what I do out here because she was mistreated and neglected and somebody rescued her and taught her how to ride, and that was the trainer that I worked with, so Minnie really got a second chance at life,” Britton said.
Forming her business during a pandemic, Britton said it began as a means for children to be outdoors in a fun and safe way.
With schools shut down at the time, she noted activities were limited in California.
“Really, it was (created) out of necessity for children and their mental health and for them to have something safe to do,” Britton said.
Arriving Down South
After relocating to Valdosta with her husband in June, she chose to move her business to the Azalea City in mid-July.
It’s located five miles west of Interstate 75, near Exit 18 and Highway 133.
Since joining the Valdosta community, Britton said she has been overwhelmed with support.
“I’m very grateful,” she said. “I’ve had two grand re-opening celebrations that brought a lot of people out. What I noticed here in Valdosta specifically is people are responding to the mental health side of things.”
Benefitting Youth
Assisting youth with mental health concerns is not a new experience for Britton. She is a former school teacher, school counselor and children’s mental-health therapist.
She has a master’s in clinical mental-health counseling.
“I taught inner-city school for two years and I noticed that a lot of the children needed a lot more than education. They needed someone to care for them and their mental health, so that actually sent me to go back to school and become a therapist,” Britton said.
“Really, it was about what I saw in the inner-city public school system, feeling like I couldn’t fully help the kids. That’s where all of this began, my love and passion for mental health and children.”
Britton said she has honed in on her passion through Therapeutic Riding and Lessons with Minnie.
Some of her clients have been diagnosed with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
While learning to ride Minnie, Britton said they are able to develop communication and problem-solving skills.
She emphasized her pony riding service is for all children.
“It’s absolutely incredible seeing the children grow in their self-esteem, their confidence, learning that they have a voice, that they can build trust. That’s the most incredible opportunity I can even imagine,” Britton said.
“One of my favorite things is when the child first takes that first step on Minnie or Minnie takes the first step. They light up and they have an automatic smile because they realize that they are doing it by themselves, and that’s pretty empowering and incredible to see.”
Sessions at Therapeutic Riding and Lessons with Minnie are 30 minutes and held during the mornings and evenings weekly. A one-time session is $30.
Sessions are appointment-only.
Birthday parties can be booked, and Britton said Minnie can transform into a uniform, if requested. Minnie can also be brought to a client’s home or event.
More information: facebook.com/ponyladyamy and (940) 783-3026.
