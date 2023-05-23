VALDOSTA — “Fifteen years ago, Valdosta Early College Academy began as the shared vision of a group of people committed to establishing an innovative student-centered learning community. The continuing collaboration and support of Valdosta City Schools and Valdosta State University have enabled VECA to develop and consistently be successful,” Ingrid Hall said.
Hall served as the Valdosta Early College Academy’s first principal from 2008-15, establishing her as the legacy principal.
She said, “With caring relationships at the core of its culture; the love, passion and energy everyone contributes makes VECA an extraordinary place committed to continue and sustain academic excellence while having a profound impact on our community.”
The early college academy originated as a Valdosta City Schools three-year grant in partnership with Valdosta State University. The program was established for students to graduate from high school with college credits.
Parents save thousands of dollars and students are propelled into the college setting and prepared to finalize their college degrees after graduation.
Dr. Brian Gerber, VECA founding member and director of STEAM Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation at VSU, said, “It is very satisfying to realize that this dream you had more than 15 years ago to help kids simply reach their potential has become such a fixture in our community and has changed the trajectory of so many lives.
“The administration, teachers and staff of the school are all of one mind and that is always thinking about what is best for the student. This mindset, combined with support from Valdosta State University and the local business community, means you have a foundation for success and an opportunity to really make a difference for these kids and their families."
Class of 2023 students reflected on the day they entered VECA seven years ago, where they encountered the love, passion, energy and support from administrators, teachers and community.
Perla Abad, 2023 graduate, said, “I am thankful for all of the teachers and my class, because we were a tough class but they never gave up on us. I’m thankful that they took their time to give us all these resources and get to the stage we are at now.
“Many of us are first-generation college students; this program gave me steps that would actually benefit me to pursue the career I want to and help out my family,” Abad said.
Shyla Nelson, 2023 graduate, said, “VECA changed me for the better and the people here make it what it is from the students, teachers, staff and administrators. They have all helped me to find myself by creating a space to feel like I belong. The relationships you make are beneficial to your success.”
The Class of 2023 labeled itself the “Guinea Pig Class,” because they were the first to do several things including experiencing their ninth-grade year at home, 10th grade social distancing and taking AP courses.
Tyler Carmichael, 2023 graduate, said, “I’ve seen the evolution of people grow up, mature in what (they) do and I have seen the school physically change. From the beginning I saw VECA change the lives of so many people and reflecting over the years I am grateful for those that contributed to my own growth and change.”
Lanita McDuffie, VECA’s legacy teacher and instructional support specialist, has watched the students grow, mature, flourish and reach heights they never thought entering the sixth grade.
“My 15-year mission at Valdosta Early College Academy has been a personal blessing as well as professionally rewarding. I have grown as an educator and love seeing the growth and maturity in scholars as they move from sixth grade to 12th grade," she said.
“I thoroughly enjoy being a part of the VECA experience and community at large. It is gratifying to witness how this program continues to blossom and thrive."
Since 2008, the program has expanded from two classrooms on VSU campus in the Dewar College of Education building to at least 15 classrooms, increasing from three employees to more than 20 faculty and staff.
McDuffie said lunches were initially brought to VECA from another cafeteria in the district, now breakfast and lunch are prepared and served on site.
Dr. Mae McKinney began her journey at VECA along with the Class of 2023. She began as a school counselor in 2013 which led her to become assistant principal, and served as principal 2015-20.
“One of the most impactful career decisions I made in life was accepting the position of administrator at Valdosta Early College Academy. I never imagined the far-reaching influence the students, parents, teachers and staff would have on my life’s journey over the course of seven years," McKinney said.
“I believe VECA’s 15 years in existence speaks to the hard work and commitment poured into it by the authentic collaboration between VECA, Valdosta State University and Valdosta City Schools. It has been amazing to experience the impact an early college program has had on the lives of the students and their families in the Valdosta community."
On Thursday, May 18, VECA celebrated the Class of 2023 with a special graduation ceremony which highlighted the many changes and accomplishments of the school during the last 15 years.
During the ceremony, two students received special awards that recognized VECA’s legacy administration.
The Ingrid Hall Heart of VECA Award was given to graduate Cameron Jackson and the Dr. Mae McKinney Transfor-MAE-tion Award was given to Cariyah Fedd.
Dr. Johnnie Marshall, VECA principal, said, “I am immensely grateful for the authentic relationships, personalized growth, genuine passion, collective efficacy and 21st century innovation that continually influence VECA to thrive and sustain as a model learning community.
“From observing VECA classes as a VSU student in 2008 to being a proud principal in 2023, I can attest to the care, support and cultivation that takes place each day. VECA’s mission is manifested in the lives of those who are impacted by the beloved community and I am beyond grateful for the transformational experience,” Marshall said.
Carmichael said, “I want to do big things in the community — I’ve seen alumni of VECA really make a difference and I want to be a part of that legacy.”
Abad said, “Seeing my brother and cousin enter VECA makes me so happy. This school really helps students.”
