VALDOSTA – February is Heart Month and public health officials want to remind everyone to take care of their heart this and every month.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District reminds residents there are steps they can take to reduce risk for heart disease and take care of their heart.
Health officials said some ways people can live heart healthy include:
Be Active: Incorporate physical activity into the daily routine. Maintain a body mass index of less than 25 kg/m2.
Eat Healthy: A diet consisting of high intakes of fruits and vegetables, cereal fiber, meat (chicken and fish), nuts, legumes and low saturated and trans fats.
Be Smoke Free: Call the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line 1-877-270-STOP(7867) or sign up for smoking cessation classes.
Get Checked: Get regular check-ups and take an active role in maintaining health. Also monitor blood pressure.
Another tip to improve heart health is to focus on self-care, health officials said. Devoting a little time every day for self-care can go a long way toward protecting heart health. Simple self-care, such as taking a moment to de-stress, allowing time to move more, preparing healthier meals and not cheating on sleep can all benefit the heart.
“During the pandemic, many of us struggled to take care of ourselves,” said Traci Gosier, South Health District health promotion coordinator. “Whether you go for a walk with a friend, challenge yourself to stop smoking or begin meal prepping so you avoid the drive-thru a few times a week, take this month to focus on caring for yourself and your heart.”
For more information on heart health, visit https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease. For more information on the Georgia Tobacco Quitline visit https://dph.georgia.gov/readytoquit.
