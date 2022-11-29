VALDOSTA – The holiday season is here. That means more time to spend with your children, family and friends. However, as holiday cheer spreads, so can flu, with potentially serious complications, health officials say.
Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to stay protected against flu, South Health District officials said in a statement.
Each year in December, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District recognizes National Influenza Vaccination Week. This year, NIVW is recognized Dec. 5-9.
“Flu vaccines are safe and effective and there’s still time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. William R. Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Everyone 6 months and older should receive their flu vaccine each year. Vaccination protects not only you but those you love as well.”
This flu season, public health reminds everyone that vaccinations against the flu are especially important for children. Each year, millions of children get sick with seasonal flu, thousands of children are hospitalized and some even die from flu, health officials said.
Children younger than 5 years old – especially those younger than 2 – and children of any age with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications.
"Because these children are at higher risk, it is especially important that they get a seasonal flu vaccine to help prevent flu and to reduce their risk of being hospitalized or dying from flu if they get sick," health officials said.
Parents can help children fight flu with flu vaccines for the whole family each year.
Getting vaccinated against flu also protects other loved ones, such as adults 65 years and older and people living with certain chronic conditions who are at increased risk of suffering from serious flu complications.
These groups also face a higher risk of hospitalization if they get sick with flu, health officials said.
A flu vaccine can protect everyone as communities gather to celebrate the holiday season.
Every year, flu vaccines are updated to better match the four flu viruses that research indicates will circulate during the season.
While it is ideal to get a flu vaccine before flu starts spreading in the community (usually in October each year), getting vaccinated later is beneficial anytime flu viruses are circulating.
Getting vaccinated now can still provide protection against flu because flu activity is still elevated and activity most commonly peaks in February, and significant flu activity can continue into May, health officials said.
Visit the local health department or doctor’s office to get a flu vaccine and encourage loved ones to get their flu vaccine.
To learn more about the benefits of getting vaccinated against flu, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu.
