VALDOSTA – South Health District is partnering with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church to host the first Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County.
The event is scheduled 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 5, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Community Center, 1360 E. Park Ave., organizers said in a statement.
The event is open to all Lowndes and surrounding counties residents.
There will be vendor booths located throughout the Senior Center’s gym area and refreshments will be provided to participants, organizers said.
Free COVID-19 vaccines, blood-pressure checks, utility/housing/health care assistance, free phones to people who receive government assistance (enrollment is based on eligibility criteria), mentorship programs, etc., will be available.
There will also be a representative present to answer questions on COVID updates, vaccinations, etc.
Out of Hands Theater will show the film “Chosen” during the event. "Chosen" is "an innovative short film that will harness the power of the arts to engage audiences and participants of all ages in overcoming COVID-19 and the influenza vaccine hesitancy," organizers said.
For more information contact Ambreshia Allen at ambreshia.allen@dph.ga.gov or (229) 412-4822.
