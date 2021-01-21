VALDOSTA – The South Health District reported a vaccine shortage Thursday with health officials saying they will contact people who haven't received their first vaccine shot.
People who have received their first shot are still on track to receive the second, they added in a statement. Lowndes County is in the health district's 10-county area.
Kristin Patten, DPH South District public information officer, said they don't have the specifics on how much or when they will receive the vaccine on the next run.
"The health departments put in their requests for vaccine allotment each week but we are not guaranteed to receive the number that we request and do not know how much we will receive until after it ships," she said.
Lowndes County has recorded 6,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic last year, an increase of 45 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County still reports 107 virus-related deaths, according to data.
Lowndes had 3,481 antigen positive cases, 290 hospitalizations and 45 probable deaths, data stated.
South Georgia Medical Center reported its first day Thursday without a death since Jan. 15. The hospital has reported 238 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC had 71 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients Thursday, adding six from Wednesday, according to its daily report.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,245 patients who’ve tested positive for the virus, data stated.
The hospital announced on Jan. 20 that it is expanding its vaccination efforts to Berrien and Lanier counties Jan. 25.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
