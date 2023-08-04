VALDOSTA – Immunizations are the best tool to fight and eliminate vaccine preventable illnesses, health officials say.
Throughout the pandemic, many Americans fell behind on their routine vaccination schedules, health officials said in a statement, adding "now, during National Immunization Awareness Month, is the perfect time to protect yourself and catch up."
"Vaccinations are extremely important as children begin school," they said. "Immunizations that children may need before starting school include Tdap, the human papillomavirus series, chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), Hep A (Hepatitis A), Hep B (Hepatitis B), MCV4 or other vaccines based on the individual’s vaccine records."
MCV4 or meningococcal conjugate vaccine is a two-dose series. It helps protect against four types of bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W and Y), health officials said.
"While most people who get the vaccine do not have any serious side effects, it is always a possibility," they said. "The most common side effects include redness or pain where the shot was given and occasionally a fever. These side effects typically go away within one to two days."
Students entering the seventh grade need documentation of one dose of meningococcal vaccine and one dose of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster immunization (called “Tdap”) to begin classes in the new school year.
Parents are also reminded that all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot, unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.
Infants also need vaccinations from birth to 2 years old. Some of those vaccinations include Hep B, Rotavirus, DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis), Hib (Haemophiles influenzae type b), PCV (Pneumococcal disease), Polio, MMR, Varicella (chickenpox) and Hep A.
While most adults are aware that some vaccines are required before a child starts school or when a child is born, not everyone is aware that there are recommended vaccinations for people of all ages, health officials said.
Some of those vaccinations include:
– Flu vaccinations are recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older.
– COVID-19 vaccinations are also recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
– Women who are pregnant should receive their Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccination during their pregnancy.
Travel immunizations are also important for individuals traveling outside of the country. Required or recommended vaccinations can vary based on the country being traveled to. For a full list of travel immunizations, visit www.cdc.gov/travel/.
“Most people remember to make sure their child is up to date on their vaccines but don’t always think about their vaccinations,” said Reomona Thomas, South Health District immunization coordinator. “Vaccines are the best defense we have against potentially deadly diseases and it is crucial that everyone that can get vaccinated gets vaccinated.”
All of the immunizations and more are available at the local health department.
To determine what immunizations are needed, call the local health department or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/immunizations, health officials said.
