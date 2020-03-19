VALDOSTA – The Department of Health South Health District is curtailing certain services due to COVID-19 concerns.
"For the safety and well-being of our staff and our clients, we are further reducing the services provided within our clinics beginning today, March 19, through March 31," health officials said in a statement released Thursday.
Offices will be open for only essential services.
Essential services include:
– STD testing.
– Contraception services.
– Irregular breast/Pap referrals.
– Women’s health/pregnancy Medicaid.
Many appointments and home visits will be rescheduled, health officials said.
Health officials recommend calling the health department before arriving to make sure the service is being offered.
"We understand this is inconvenient but at this time we feel it is important that we take steps to protect our clients and staff and also allow our staff to focus their efforts on responding to the current public health emergency," health officials said.
More information: Call (229) 333-5290.
