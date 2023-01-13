VALDOSTA – Emergency personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and South Georgia Medical Center EMS recently participated in a joint hazardous materials drill conducted by the Lowndes Fire Training Division and Corteva Agriscience.
The drill, held at the Corteva facility on Rocky Ford Road, helped agencies evaluate response in each area of service they provide to the community.
Fire crews were dispatched to a simulated release of chemicals requiring them to investigate the substance and its potential dangers.
Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, said emergency services and Corteva personnel formulated a plan, based on training and best practices, to contain the material to protect the environment and nearby residents from potential contamination.
Ben Amiot, LCFR battalion chief, said law enforcement personnel maintained scene security and formulated an area evacuation plan. Emergency medical personnel treated simulated patients.
“Hazardous materials responses are not commonplace. Doing these types of training and getting hands-on experience allows us to maintain our capabilities to be fully prepared and ready to respond,” he said.
Hazardous materials training is a component of the requirements for fire personnel to attain and maintain their State of Georgia firefighter certification.
For more on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit, www.lowndescounty.com.
