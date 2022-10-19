LAKELAND — Spooky season brings out the community for a haunted house fundraiser.
Lanier County High School band presents "Terror at the Threatte," its annual haunted house fundraiser. Due to COVID-19, the band was unable to run the haunted house for the last two years.
Matt Elder, LCHS band director, said, “We began this fundraiser about five years ago to give the kids something to really get involved with.”
Elder said the haunted house is bigger and better than it has been in past years.
The Haunted House which started last weekend, will be open 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Halloween night, Oct. 31; there will be a fall festival, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the haunted house will benefit the LCHS Band and Valdosta State University’s Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity.
Elder said the music fraternity assisted high school band members in building the haunted house and participate in the scare experience on the weekends.
The haunted house is located at the Threatte Center, 209 U.S. 221, Lakeland. Tickets are $8 for entry.
