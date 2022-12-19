ALAPAHA — What wonderful blessings happen for a community when its people come together with a common goal.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Alapaha Strong Volunteers had the honor of cutting the ribbon on the grand reopening of the town’s beloved depot.
Work on the restoration project began in November of 2021 when the volunteers helped clear overgrown shrubs and vines from the old depot and caboose. The clearing revealed the devastating truth that the historic structure was suffering.
Without another thought, the first volunteers began working to save the building. As word quickly spread, more volunteers joined the effort, and area businesses began donating funds and materials. The effort truly became a labor of love.
During the ceremony, Mayor Benjamin Davis thanked the volunteers and the supporters for all they did to see the project through. Davis and Hayden Hancock of the Berrien chamber board of directors acknowledged each volunteer with a certificate of appreciation.
“It was a promise made and a promise kept,” Davis said, referring to his mayoral campaign and to the volunteers and supporters who had held the same vision in their hearts for the past two decades.
Among the key volunteers were George and Sandy Harper who, upon seeing the condition of the depot, broke out the tools and rolled up their sleeves; Brenda Hickey, a local artist and designer, who joined in the work and helped create the vision for the finished depot; Sylvia Roberts, retired vice president of Bank of Alapaha, who saw the work at stage one and got busy raising the needed funds; and Rudolph Smith, retired city manager of Norcross, who stepped up as project manager, laborer, and fundraiser; and Vickie Harsey, Alapaha councilwoman, who created a public relations campaign for the project.
Project Manager Smith said of the team and the town, “I appreciate Alapaha and its people. They always come together to work toward a common goal.”
In a Facebook post, Project Designer Brenda Hickey expressed it best when she wrote: “It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the Alapaha Strong Team who had hands on this building. The team was the first group that took on this renovation in November 2021 through May 2022 — they’re the best bunch of hard-working people in Alapaha. It’s also been an honor working with our Project Manager Rudolph Smith from Day One and GA Correctional Engineer Johnny Simpson and his team that worked June through December 2022 to finish this project. Thank you all that had a hand in making this happen.”
The Town of Alapaha sends its deep appreciation to all of the Alapaha Strong Volunteers, the Neighborhood Watch Volunteers, our local businesses and those who provided meals for all of the workers throughout the year.
A special thank you goes to Georgia Correctional Engineer Johnny Simpson and his work team, Sheriff Ray Paulk and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and their work team, Ben Warren and the Berrien County Roads & Bridges Department, Scott Bass and the Home Depot team and Alapaha Public Works Manager Anthony Powell and his team.
Thank you also goes to Rep. Penny Houston for her support and faith in our renovation project.
The Alapaha Station Depot will be used as an event venue for weddings, reunions, birthdays, repasses/funerals and other social functions. Please contact Alapaha City Hall for more information about renting the facility.
Vickie Harsey is an Alapaha City Council member, Post 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.