VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts recently announced a change in its SCORE concert scheduled for later this week.
The third concert in its 2022-23 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, features harpist, educator and activist Angelica Hairston, center representatives said in a statement.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson St.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, previously scheduled SCORE performer Titus Underwood, oboe, is unavailable to perform, representatives said.
“Hairston is known for her fiery performances and passion for social change,” center representatives said. “Throughout her career, she has made it a priority to create social impact through the power of the arts.”
In 2016, she founded the organization Challenge the Stats, an organization dedicated to empowering BIPOC artists and amplifying the call for justice both on and off the concert stage.
“With an ease on camera, engaging personality and a culturally relevant framework, Angelica is an in-demand speaker, presenter and performer for virtual and in-person engagements across the globe,” center representatives said.
Hairston has served organizations such as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, the Sphinx Organization, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, NPR’s “From the Top” and the European Network on Cultural Management and Policy.
“As a passionate educator, Angelica serves as an artistic consultant for the Urban Youth Harp Ensemble and was a keynote speaker at the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference,” representatives said. “She was recently celebrated as one of the youngest recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts & Humanities and the 2020 Atlanta Magazine’s Women Making a Mark Award; both awards recognized her significant contributions to the state of Georgia’s civic and cultural vitality through excellence and service.”
Hairston holds a master of music industry leadership from Northeastern University as a 2015 MLK Fellow and a bachelor of music from The Glenn Gould School of The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Canada, where she studied with world-renowned harpist Judy Loman.
SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-23 SCORE season also features two student performances on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems.
Evening concerts take place at 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket.
“We seek the highest caliber of classical musicians and unfortunately the first two oboe musicians we scheduled for this performance are accepting awards and had to reschedule,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “We’re so excited to welcome Angelica to Valdosta to perform for our young people during the day and our mature audience in the evening. Join us on March 2 for this exceptional performance!”
The final of four concerts in the 2022-23 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series is April 25, featuring Paolo Schianchi on guitar.
For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
