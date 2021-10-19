VALDOSTA – Nick “Big Nick” Harden announced his disqualification in the Valdosta City School board election Tuesday.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon via Facebook, Harden wrote:
“Yesterday, I was told that I no longer qualify to run and, somehow, never did. The Elections office has, since, placed a sign on its office door discouraging voters from voting for me.”
Harden stated he will challenge the decision made by the elections office and encourages residents to continue to write him in for District 9 at-large.
Harden wrote, “As citizens and taxpayers of this community, we entrust the elections office to qualify candidates in an accurate and competent manner. A situation of this magnitude should, in no way, be overlooked or go unaddressed.”
According to the Lowndes County Board of Elections, Harden submitted his paperwork after the deadline.
Deb Cox, election supervisor, said, "Georgia law states a qualifier has seven days after the qualifying date. The qualifying date was Aug. 20 and the last day to qualify would have been Aug. 27. Harden did not submit his qualifying paperwork until Sept. 14."
Cox said the error was not discovered until Harden had already been qualified by the board of elections.
