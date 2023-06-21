Prayer, for the Christian, is like plugging into a spiritual outlet.
Prayer is where the power and grace of God flood into our lives and give us and those for whom we pray the energy, wisdom and strength we need for a given day or circumstance.
We are told in 1 John 5:14-15, “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us — whatever we ask — we know that we have what we asked of him.” And yet, we do not ask. We do not go to Him in prayer. We are too consumed with and far more concerned about the things of this world.
We are so quick to plug in our cell phones when the battery gets low but many of us will go days, sometimes weeks, without plugging into the power outlet of prayer and then wonder why our spiritual batteries are low.
We wonder why we lack energy, light, joy, peace or power. We wonder why our faith is waning or why we lack patience and love toward others, even though these are the fruit of the Spirit of God readily available to each born-again child of God.
Part of the reason is because we stay too busy and distracted, plugged into the world’s power outlets, that we think we have no time for prayer.
The truth is – we make time for what is important to us. So when we find ourselves saying we do not have time to pray, that is when we need to pray the most. That is when we need to pay attention because Satan, the enemy of our soul, has us right where he wants us.
“There is no power like that of prevailing prayer …” – Samuel Chadwick
The problem with the world’s power sources is that they are temporary at best and altogether deceiving. They promise to empower us while secretly draining us and making us utterly dependent on them, like when the battery in your cell phone only lasts a couple of hours and you must recharge it several times a day.
Some of us need to change power outlets.
We need to unplug from the world’s outlet and plug into the heavenly prayer outlet so that God’s mighty power and grace can flow through us for His purposes and His glory.
“Satan dreads nothing but prayer. His one concern is to keep the saints from praying. He fears nothing from prayerless studies, prayerless work, and prayerless religion. He laughs at our toil, he mocks our wisdom, but he trembles when we pray.”― Samuel Chadwick
Today my friend, I hope you will join me and unplug from the world, if only for a little while, and plug into the heavenly outlet of prayer and let the Lord fill and recharge you with His energy, love, joy, peace and power!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
