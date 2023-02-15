Is it possible to have giants in our midst and not know it? Indeed it is, if you only see with your physical eyes.
Many churches today are beehives of activity, people running here and there, taking care of this and that – VBS, upcoming events, Bible studies and committee meetings galore. But while most people are running to and fro, many, I dare say most, run right past the giants in their midst, day in and day out.
When we think of “giants,” we typically think of people with a larger-than-normal stature or personality, people who stand head and shoulders above everyone else physically or in some category of life, such as sports, business or success in general. We think of people with a platform or a spotlight.
The giants I am talking about are none of those things. These giants are sitting in their church services every time the doors are open. They are in the Sunday school classes and hallways, serving in different ways and on the committees.
These are not “giants” because of their superhuman physical stature, business acumen or athletic ability. They aren’t loud and obnoxious, lording their size or platform over everyone; quite the contrary.
Instead, these giants are rather unassuming, quiet and steady in their pace. They may not be the first to speak up but others listen when they do.
In the book of 1 Samuel, we learn that God does not look at outward appearances but at a person’s heart. He is far more concerned with the spiritual stature of a person than their physical.
One definition of a giant is: “greater or more eminent than others.” But, ironically, these giants are only more “eminent” if you see them through spiritual lenses. But if you do, however, you recognize them immediately. They stand head and shoulders above everyone else, even though some may only be five feet tall. I am thinking of several in my church as I write this piece.
Who are these giants? They are the older men and women in our churches who have served in wars, ran businesses, worked jobs for 40-plus years and raised children and grandchildren.
They are the senior adults who have been walking with and serving the Lord longer than some of us have been alive. They have been through various trials, challenges and storms throughout their lives and have seen God deliver them time and time again.
They faithfully tithe to the church even if they do not have much because God instructs His people to do so. Their faithfulness in tithing is what keeps most churches afloat. They awake early in the morning or wee into the night, to meet with God and faithfully pray for their family, church and community.
They serve wherever, whenever they can, without fanfare and usually without recognition. They have wisdom and experiences far more valuable than any amount of money.
They are the spiritual giants among us and we would all be better off having stood in their shadow for a time.
Scripture tells us to, “Remember the days of old; consider the generations long past. Ask your father, and he will tell you, your elders, and they will explain to you.” (Deuteronomy 32:7)
God instructs us to learn from the past, the good and the bad. He wants us to learn from those who are wise in the Lord, who have “been there and done that.” He wants us to seek them out and ask them to teach us, to help us not make the same mistakes they may have made.
Growing old does not necessarily make a person wise nor does it automatically make someone a spiritual giant. Growing in one’s faith over the years and in the knowledge of the Lord makes one wise, and qualifies a person for the honored epithet – “spiritual giant.”
This week I pray we would all slow down, put on our spiritual lenses and ask God to show us the spiritual giants among us, sitting in the pews, walking in the hallways and serving on the committees next to us.
Find them and get to know them. Learn from them. If there is someone you do not know, introduce yourself. Thank them for being the stalwart pillars of your church and community.
Invite them to lunch and ask them to tell you about their life. Ask them what they have done, seen and experienced, in life, but more importantly, in walking with the Lord. If we do that, we will be immeasurably richer and perhaps a little wiser for having done so.
Happy giant hunting!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.