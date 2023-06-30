We all know about "trash day." The day we gather all the garbage that needs to go out.
We go through the fridge, check the bathroom trash cans, look for other waste that needs to go out and throw it all in the trash barrel.
Each trash day, we roll it to the curb so that it is ready to be emptied when the garbage truck comes by, and if needed afterward, we wash it out and do it all over again next week.
Unfortunately, if the trash barrel is not sitting out by the curb when the truck comes by, you have to hold onto your garbage for a whole week, and sometimes, depending on what is in the barrel, it can take on a stench.
Never mind if it was one of those weeks when the barrel overflowed.
Watching this all take place in my neighborhood one morning got me thinking about our lives as Christians, and how if we don’t "roll out the barrel," so to speak, ready to empty ourselves of all the garbage we can collect in life, our lives can take on a stench.
Never mind if we accumulate so much junk before being emptied that we're overflowing with it, and our lives not only smell bad but become unsightly.
When the barrel is sitting by the road ready to be emptied, the truck pulls up and a giant mechanical arm reaches out, grabs the barrel and empties it.
That long mechanical arm could not reach the house, open the garage door, reach in and grab the barrel. Instead, the barrel had to be by the curb, ready to be emptied for the garbage truck to do its part.
I do not mean to be irreverent by comparing the Lord's work in our lives to the work of a garbage truck, so please forgive the analogy.
Even though the Lord has a long arm and He can reach us no matter where we are, even if we are hiding, He does not usually work that way. He knows that if we are not ready to be emptied of the garbage (sin) in our lives, we will simply fill ourselves back up with it again.
We must want to be emptied and cleansed. We must roll out the barrel. The problem is that some of us don't want to be emptied of ourselves or the garbage we have collected.
Some prefer to hold onto self-will or a "little trash" in life. Pastor Adrian Rogers referred to that as having a "pet sin." The Lord knows when a person is ready and willing to be emptied of themselves, cleansed and filled with His Holy Spirit to do the work of the Lord.
But until then, He will let us hold onto our trash until we can no longer handle the stench.
When we are ready, however, we do not have to sit out by the curb and wait for the garbage truck to come by, and we never have to hold onto our trash for a whole week.
Instead, we can be emptied of that junk any time, any day!
If you are a born-again child of God, or if you are not yet, you are invited to the “throne of Grace,” to confess and repent of your sins (for the first time or the one-thousandth) and to ask the Lord to forgive you and cleanse you, and to empty you of the garbage you have been holding onto.
The Apostle John said, “If we confess our sins, He (God) is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
As followers of Christ, we are called to be salt and light. A “city on a hill” giving light to all the world. Not an unsightly dumpster, polluting the air around us.
Friend, every day is "trash day" when it comes to getting rid of the garbage in our lives, and the pick-up time runs 24/7! You never have to hold onto that junk any longer than you want to.
The long, loving arms of the Lord are ready to wrap around you and help you empty yourself of anything that is not in line with His will for your life.
I hope you are someone who "rolls out the barrel" on a regular basis so that the Lord can cleanse you afresh and anew and fill you with His Holy Spirit.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.