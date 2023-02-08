I feel like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz when I look at society today. When she and Toto were plopped down in the land of Oz, she looked around nervously and whispered, “Toto, I have a feeling we aren’t in Kansas anymore.”
It’s crazy out there and getting crazier by the minute. Even if you don’t want to admit it, you cannot reasonably deny it because everyone sees it. I hear people asking every day, “What’s happening?”
Evil is no longer hiding in the alleyway; it is on display and dancing in the streets (and in our children’s schools), and it’s daring us, taunting us, God’s people, to stand up to it. And many are not, because they are afraid to be called names. Really?
People in other parts of the world stand up for Jesus and the Word of God in the face of the threat of losing their life, not merely being called an unpleasant name or being “canceled” (whatever that is).
The only One who can “cancel” a person is God. And that happens when they reject His Son Jesus Christ as the only Son of the living God. The One who died on the cross for their sins and mine. The One who said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
The Bible clearly teaches that God does not want to “cancel” anyone. The only thing He came to cancel was our sin debt and He paid that debt by sending His Son, Jesus, to die on the cross for the sins of humanity. But, unfortunately, not everyone will accept His payment for their sin even though “God, our Savior, wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4).
No matter what society tries to do to us, God’s people must stand up and speak out for what is right and true. We cannot stay silent in the face of evil! We must take a stand. The days of “secret service” Christianity are over. The days of comfortable, quiet Christian living are no more. God is calling His people to suit up with the armor of God and stand strong! (Ephesians 6).
To be courageous ... in the Lord! “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go (Joshua 1:9).
There are people, unknowingly being influenced and led by the enemy, going after your children and grandchildren in the schools with lies contrived by Satan, designed to destroy them. And as God’s people, we must stand up for them with the Truth found in God’s Word!
We need to repent, ask God’s forgiveness for our spiritual apathy, laziness and fear, and start reading God’s Word like never before to be equipped with the Truth. We need to pray more than ever and ask God to fill us with His Holy Spirit! We can do nothing without Him (John 15:5) but we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us (Philippians 4:13).
God has not given us a spirit of fear but of love, power and a sound mind! (2 Timothy 1:7)
We will all be held accountable one day for what we did with Jesus and the Truth – the Word of God. We will be held accountable for the influence we were given, and for the children we could have helped and saved from the enemy’s destructive lies!
We may not be in “Kansas” anymore but if God has plopped us down in “the Land of Oz,” then let us continuously seek the Lord and what He would have us do while we are here. And just as Toto, who exposed the Wizard for who he was – a fraud, may we be about the business of exposing the lies of Satan by pulling back the curtain with the Truth of God’s Word!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
