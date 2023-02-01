One phrase Jesus uses several times in the Bible is, “Follow Me.”
Everyone loved it when Jesus came to town because He healed people and fed the multitudes. He drew a crowd everywhere He went and had plenty of “fans.” They loved seeing the miracles He performed. Some just loved “the show,” always looking for a sign or another miracle to entertain them but only a few actually followed Him and continued with Him, as the scriptures tell us.
Each time Jesus called one of the 12 Apostles, He simply said to them, “Follow Me.” Some of the Apostles watched Jesus from afar, in the open square and the Temple before He called them individually.
However, when He did call them, they had a choice to make in that moment – would they drop everything and follow Jesus, or would they continue going about their business, doing their thing, their way and watching Jesus from the crowd?
They could watch Him from the sidelines and even cheer Him on, but never commit to truly following Him. They could even be “Superfans” of Jesus but never make Him Lord and Master.
We know from reading the scriptures that the 12 Apostles chose to “follow” Jesus. They each walked away from their professions and everything familiar to answer that call.
However, even though 11 of them were His most loyal, committed followers, when Jesus was arrested and taken into custody, they abandoned Him ... momentarily.
The scripture says, “Then they all forsook Him and fled” (Mark 14:50).
These men were Jesus’ inner circle, those with whom He lived alongside, teaching and pouring into for three years. They professed their undying love and commitment to Him, but when the authorities arrested Jesus – they fled! One of them (Peter) even denied knowing Jesus.
But none of that surprised Jesus. He knew they would all abandon Him. He even told them ahead of time that they would. He said, “All of you will desert me. For the Scriptures say, ‘God will strike the Shepherd, and the sheep will be scattered’” (Mark 14:27).
But praise God for His grace and mercy! After telling the remaining 11 apostles (Judas had betrayed Jesus and was no longer with them) that they would all desert Him, Jesus said, “But after I have been raised, I will go before you to Galilee” (Mark 14:28).
Jesus was in essence saying – I know you all will desert Me out of fear but I have already forgiven you and will meet you in Galilee. Talk about sovereignty, grace and mercy!
Jesus had forgiven them before they actually “abandoned” Him in the garden that night, because He knows all things – past, present and future. He knew their hearts and that they loved Him and were genuinely committed to being His followers, not just fans. But He also knew their flesh was weak.
The critical difference between a “fan” and a true “follower” of Jesus is a life of surrender. A fan is still calling the shots in their life. They are sitting on the sidelines, cheering for Jesus, enjoying the show and the many benefits of being around Him and His people but they have never committed to truly following or serving Him.
A true follower of Jesus is surrendered to whatever the Lord’s will is for their life.
Friend, if you are not yet a Christian, Jesus is saying to you, “Follow Me.” He is calling you to repentance and surrender and to a personal relationship with Him.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His one and only Son, and whoever believes on Him shall not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
If you are a faithful follower of Jesus, He is saying to you – “Keep following Me.” Rest in the fact that He sees your heart and knows that you love Him. He is fully aware of your weaknesses and has already forgiven you – past, present and future.
Let His grace and mercy draw you closer to Him and ask Him to strengthen you in your weaknesses. He will!
J. Hudson Taylor, a 19th century missionary to China, said, “God isn’t looking for people with great faith but for individuals ready to follow Him.”
No matter where you are in life, Jesus is calling you today and He is saying – “Follow Me.”
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
