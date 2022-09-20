Christian, are you content in your walk with the Lord? Are you satisfied in your relationship with Him, yet, long to know Him more? Do you feel spiritually hydrated, yet long to draw from the well of heaven those living waters that quench your spiritual thirst?
If so, you might say you are discontentedly content, and for your sake, I hope that you are.
Jesus said, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” (Matthew 6:33)
As followers of Christ, we should never get to a place where we settle down and think we have arrived. We should always be growing and seeking a deeper walk with the Lord and never become complacent in our relationship with Him.
The Psalmist wrote, “As the deer pants for the streams of water, my soul pants for You.” (Psalm 42:1)
As oxymoronic as the phrase, “discontentedly content” sounds, for those who are so, it makes complete sense.
They experience the peace and joy that comes from the Lord’s presence in their life no matter their circumstances.
The fruit of the Spirit is manifest in and through them, but at the same time, they cannot get enough of the Lord and His Word, or of His very presence. The peace of God reigns in their life, yet there is a constant hunger and thirst for righteousness that never abates.
“Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in Him.” (Psalm 34:8)
If you have tasted and seen that the Lord is good my friend, but somehow, you have taken your eyes off Jesus and have been eating from the world’s table, perhaps your cravings have changed; if you no longer crave the Bread of Life or thirst for living water as you once did – ask God to change your palate. Ask Him to give you back a hunger and thirst for righteousness. He will.
There is always a place for you at the King’s table. Pull up a chair each morning and start feasting on the delicacies served from His Word, and I promise you will begin to crave them all the more.
“If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!” (Matthew 7:11)
Bon Appetit, my brothers and sisters in Christ! May you find your place at the King’s table every day and stay discontentedly content in your walk with the Lord.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
