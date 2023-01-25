Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms and becoming windy. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.